Poll: Trump's Base Support Is Eroding

President Trump is losing support among key elements of his voting base—white, male Republicans—according to the latest Quinnipiac University approval poll. Thirty-seven percent of Americans approve of the job the commander-in-chief has done since taking office, the poll found. Only 43 percent of men approve of the job, compared to 49 percent in a March 7 poll. Republicans still approve across the board with 81 percent, but lower than the 91 percent registered two weeks ago on March 7. Only 44 percent of overall white voters approve—down from 49 percent in the previous poll—and a total of 60 percent of white women now disapprove.