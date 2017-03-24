On March 17, first lady Melania Trump, clad in a belted custom Alice Roi coatdress, Gianvito Rossi stilettos and Gucci sunglasses, strode across the White House lawn with her husband, Donald. With the press corps photographers snapping away, the 46-year-old Slovenia-born stunner smiled for the cameras as the billionaire, 70, awkwardly reached for her hand and clutched the tips of her fingers.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Keep Separate Bedrooms - Us Weekly
