Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Keep Separate Bedrooms - Us Weekly

On March 17, first lady Melania Trump, clad in a belted custom Alice Roi coatdress, Gianvito Rossi stilettos and Gucci sunglasses, strode across the White House lawn with her husband, Donald. With the press corps photographers snapping away, the 46-year-old Slovenia-born stunner smiled for the cameras as the billionaire, 70, awkwardly reached for her hand and clutched the tips of her fingers.