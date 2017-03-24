Trump, Sessions, Manafort, Kushner all directly involved in selling US foreign policy to Russia for 0.5% of Russian oil giant Rosneft.
In a stunning tweetstorm this evening, columnist and reporter Seth Abrahamson (Huffington Post, Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times, Washington Post) laid out all the details on the Russia-Trump connection. And folks, this is impeachment territory, and imprisonment territory, for the highest officials in the United States.
RussiaGate blows WIDE OPEN in Abrahamson report: High crimes and misdemeanors by Trump, Sessions
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment