Devin Nunes is, pardon the insult, a useful idiot in the political realm. He’s been in Congress fourteen years and still doesn’t understand how politics works. He seems to only be the head of the highly politicized House Intelligence Committee because both parties think they can walk all over him as needed. And as the stakes got higher on Trump-Russia this week, someone appears to have decided that Nunes was more useful as a sacrificial lamb.
Someone was willing to sacrifice useful idiot Devin Nunes - Palmer Report
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:37 AM
