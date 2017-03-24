Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5144 Comments: 74177 Since: Jan 2009

Mike Pence appears to be the "Donald Trump transition team" member caught on wiretap - Palmer Report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: palmerreport.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This week House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes got his hands on some kind of classified intelligence through unofficial channels, and it spooked him to the point that he broke every protocol – and may have broken his career in the process. Nunes insists someone on the Donald Trump transition team was legally picked up on a wiretap that was targeted at someone else. And it appears the person incidentally surveilled was Vice President Mike Pence.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor