This week House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes got his hands on some kind of classified intelligence through unofficial channels, and it spooked him to the point that he broke every protocol – and may have broken his career in the process. Nunes insists someone on the Donald Trump transition team was legally picked up on a wiretap that was targeted at someone else. And it appears the person incidentally surveilled was Vice President Mike Pence.
Mike Pence appears to be the "Donald Trump transition team" member caught on wiretap - Palmer Report
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:51 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment