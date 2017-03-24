Adam Schiff slams intel chair Devin Nunes for caving to White House and canceling key Russia hearing

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) unleashed a blistering attack on his colleague, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), for cancelling a major public hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. During a press conference on Friday, Schiff said Nunes made a “serious mistake” by cancelling the open session that had been planned for this coming Tuesday that was set to feature former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.