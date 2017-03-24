Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5155 Comments: 74253 Since: Jan 2009

WATCH LIVE: Republicans pull Health Care Bill from House Floor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: wrcbtv.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

House Republicans have pulled the GOP health care plan from the House floor just minutes ahead of a planned vote, a House leadership aide tells NBC News, leaving the fate of the party's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare with an uncertain future.

The move comes after a chaotic week of intense negotiations to convince at least 215 Republicans to support the leadership-written health care bill that was ultimately not enough to fulfill a seven-year long pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor