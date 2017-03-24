Trump Upset Jared Kushner Took Aspen Ski Vacation as Health Care Bill Faltered | KTLA

While the rest of his senior staff scrambled all day Thursday and Friday morning to squeeze votes for President Trump’s flailing health care package, one person remained notably absent: Jared Kushner.

Along with this wife, Ivanka Trump, another key cog in the president’s inner circle, Kushner was on vacation, skiing with family in the posh Colorado town of Aspen. Paparazzi caught Jared and Ivanka taking leisurely strolls, enjoying ice cream cones with their three kids and winding their way down the slopes.

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Trump was fuming. According to a source close to the president, “[Trump] is upset that his son-in-law and senior adviser was not around during this crucial week.”