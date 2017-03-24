James Woolsey and Mike Flynn Turkey Gulen - Business Insider

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn discussed removing a controversial Muslim cleric from US soil in a meeting with Turkish government ministers in September, former CIA Director James Woolsey told The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Flynn disclosed the meeting to the Justice Department in his FARA (Foreign Agent Registration Act) filing late last month. The filing acknowledged that Flynn's lobbying group, Flynn Intel Group, conducted research that "focused on" the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, for Inovo — a Dutch consulting firm owned by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin.