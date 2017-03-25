Newsvine

Why Did Pro-Trump Tabloid Just Label Mike Flynn a 'Russian Spy'?

The National Enquirer Might Now be at the Center of a Huge News Story That Everyone Else Will Catch Up With Later

The National Enquirer is not known for its top notch news gathering skills. But, it has become quite good at being a mouth-piece for Donald Trump. And a story posted on Thursday in the tabloid begs the question: What the heck is Trump up to?

As John Aravosis points out in a blog post at Americablog, something fishy is going on here. The National Enquirer is run by David Pecker who is pals with Trump and basically prints whatever the President wants him to print in his rag. So, when The National Enquirer runs a story titled ‘Russia’s White House Spy Exposed — KGB Turncoat Tells All‘ and it’s all about the POTUS’s former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, it raises a red flag that Trump is throwing Flynn “under the bus” or whatever other large vehicle happens to be around.

Or, if not Trump, at least it seems that someone, for some reason, has it out for Flynn and has turned to Pecker to do their dirty work.

