Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5163 Comments: 74334 Since: Jan 2009

Dem Rep Calls Out Trump's Tweet Hoping Obamacare Will 'Explode' As Unconstitutional—And Evil.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Trump's petulant response to the colossal and dismal failure of the first significant test of his Presidency was to callously express his hope that the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) would “explode,” thus paving the way for whatever imaginary legislation he claims could replace it. Left unspoken were the human casualties that would presumably ensue from the “explosion” of legislation designed to preserve Americans’ health, safety and lives:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor