Dem Rep Calls Out Trump's Tweet Hoping Obamacare Will 'Explode' As Unconstitutional—And Evil.

Trump's petulant response to the colossal and dismal failure of the first significant test of his Presidency was to callously express his hope that the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) would “explode,” thus paving the way for whatever imaginary legislation he claims could replace it. Left unspoken were the human casualties that would presumably ensue from the “explosion” of legislation designed to preserve Americans’ health, safety and lives:

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!