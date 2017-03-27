A notorious bank which acts as a front for Russian espionage, is now part of the investigation into contacts between President Trump administration officials and the Russian government.
This time it is Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, who will be questioned by Senate investigators about his meetings with Russia’s Vnesheconombank (VEB).
Jared Kushner to be questioned about meetings with notorious Russian bank - CBS News
