Top Democrats call for Devin Nunes to recuse himself from Trump-Russia inquiry | US news | The Guardian

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:35 PM
Leading Democrats have escalated the controversy over the erratic behavior of Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee, calling on him to recuse himself from the investigation into alleged links between the president’s associates and Russia.

Both Adam Schiff, Nunes’ counterpart on the committee, and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, demanded that he step aside from the ongoing Russia affair that has become an enduring sore for the young Trump administration.

