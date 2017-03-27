Faced With a Democratic Crisis, America Won't Stop Blaming Brilliant Women

“If the Trump campaign, or anybody associated with it, aided or abetted the Russians, it would not only be a serious crime, it would also represent one of the most shocking betrayals of our democracy in history,” asserted Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Monday. These sharp words came ahead of the FBI Director James Comey’s public testimony, in which Comey confirmed that the Bureau has been investigating President Donald Trump and his associates’ potential ties with the Kremlin since July.

“Serious.” That is the operative word from Schiff’s statement. It stood out because one woman named Hillary Clinton tirelessly spoke in sober overtures all throughout the campaign about the dangers of Trump’s potential ascension to the White House. On September 22, Clinton wrote, “Donald Trump’s ties to Russia may conflict with America’s interests — but they’re great for his bottom line.” On October 7, Clinton tweeted, “It should concern every American that Russia is willing to engage in such hostile acts in order to help Donald Trump become president.” Two weeks later, Clinton said in no uncertain terms on national television during the final presidential debate that Vladimir Putin would “rather have a puppet as president of the United States,” referring to Trump.