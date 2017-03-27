Gov. Jerry Brown to Trump: 'You Don't Want to Mess With California' - NBC News

As Donald Trump swept to victory across the Midwest and several swing states on Election Day, the nation's largest state was largely out of that conversation.

California overwhelmingly voted against Trump, delivering the state to Hillary Clinton by 30 points in November, and the president hasn't had the kindest words to say about the state since then — last month he called California "out of control."

Despite some recent threats from the president to try to use federal funding as a "weapon" against the state if it voted to become a sanctuary state, the Democratic Governor Jerry Brown ushered a tough rebuttal in an interview with NBC's "Meet The Press" this week from the nation's capital.