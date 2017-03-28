Icahn's ethanol push fuels ethics storm - POLITICO

Billionaire and presidential friend Carl Icahn threw the ethanol industry into turmoil last week when he tried to broker changes to a federal biofuel program that would benefit his oil refinery business.

But he also potentially exposed himself to conflict-of-interest laws by appearing to act as a de facto federal employee, several government ethics experts told POLITICO.

Whether Icahn faces legal jeopardy depends partly on the nature of his relationship with President Donald Trump, who named him a "special adviser to the president for regulatory reform" late last year — while insisting he wouldn’t be a federal employee. It also turns on exactly what Icahn told a leading ethanol advocate last week while trying to strike a bargain on a federal mandate requiring oil refiners to blend biofuels into gasoline.

Icahn has been pushing to make fuel wholesalers responsible for complying with the mandate while lifting the burden from refiners such as his company CVR Refining. Bob Dinneen, who heads a leading ethanol group called the Renewable Fuels Association, said last week that "a member of the administration" had told him that the change was imminent. News reports and a member of RFA's board subsequently identified that official as Icahn.