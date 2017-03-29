Newsvine

Bill O'Reilly: I "Didn't Hear A Word" Rep. Maxine Waters Said Because Of Her "James Brown Wig"

BILL O'REILLY: I didn't hear a word [Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)] said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it's the same wig.

STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): It's the same one.

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): And he's not using it anymore. They just -- they finally buried him.

[CROSSTALK]

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): No. OK, I've got to defend her on that. I have to defend her on that. She a -- you can't go after a woman's looks. I think she's very attractive.

O'REILLY: I didn't say she wasn't attractive.

EARHARDT: Her hair is pretty.

OREILLY: I love James Brown, but it's the same hair, James Brown -- alright, the godfather of soul -- had.

EARHARDT: So he had girl hair.

O'REILLY: Whatever it is, I just couldn't get by it.

