Devin Nunes bailed on an Uber ride and vanished the night before his Trump-Russia stunt - Palmer Report

View Original Article: palmerreport.com
Seeded on Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:39 AM
Now that the entire political universe is trying to figure out why Congressman Devin Nunes set himself on fire this week by running to Donald Trump with supposed classified evidence in the FBI investigation into Donald Trump, more details are emerging – but they only make the whole thing even more surreal and strange. Daily Beast is reporting that the night before Nunes pulled his stunt, he prematurely bailed on his own Uber ride and disappeared.

