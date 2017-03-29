Mar-a-Lago can't release visitor logs — because it doesn't keep them - POLITICO

Democrats just came up with a catchy-sounding bill to force President Donald Trump to cough up a list of visitors to his private clubs.

But there’s just one problem: There are no lists yet.

On Friday night, guests streamed into Mar-a-Lago, the president’s self-proclaimed “southern White House,” for the annual Palm Beach GOP Lincoln Day Dinner. All they had to do to get into the seaside retreat, where the first lady and the president’s youngest son were vacationing for spring break, was buy a $300 ticket.

They didn’t have to submit to the kinds of rigorous background checks required if they’d been entering the White House in Washington. And there were no weapon screenings or bomb-sniffing dogs checking vehicles of the sort that have long been routine at public restaurants or other places where the president or first lady is present.