Someone in Russia or the Ukraine is reading my column

I looked at my reports on adsense and was surprised to see this for the very first time: Yandex.ru

I knew .ru was Russia, but I'd never heard of Yandex. Turns out it is the Russian equivalent of Google or Bing search engines.

Yandex https://www.yandex.com Yandex in Russia Ukraine Belarus Kazakhstan Turkey.

This is from Wikipedia:

Yandex N.V. (/ˈjʌndɛks/ Russian: Яндекс) is a Russian multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products. Yandex operates the largest search engine in Russia with about 65% market share in that country. It also develops a number of Internet-based services and products. Yandex ranked as the 4th largest search engine worldwide, based on information from Comscore.com, with more than 150 million searches per day as of April 2012, and more than 50.5 million visitors (all company's services) daily as of February 2013. The company's mission is to provide answers to any questions users have or think about (explicit or implicit). Yandex also has a very large presence in Ukraine and Kazakhstan, providing nearly a third of all search results in those markets and 43% of all search results in Belarus.

The Yandex.ru home page has been rated the most popular website in RussiaThe web site also operates in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Turkey. Yandex Labs is a wholly owned division of Yandex located in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2014, Yandex announced plans to open a research and development office in Berlin, Germany.

According to research studies conducted by TNS, FOM, and Comcon, Yandex is the largest resource and largest search engine in the Russian Internet market, based on audience reach. Yandex currently has a market share of over 65% in Russia's search engine market by traffic.

