To followers, she’s known as the Death Saint, the White Girl, the Skinny One, or just Sister — and a life-transforming answer to their prayers. To the Vatican, though, she’s an irritation seen as leading the faithful astray.
The Roman Catholic Church rejects Santa Muerte, a cloaked female skeleton who carries a scythe, dismissing her followers as drug traffickers or other criminals asking for favors while practicing Satanic rituals.
'Death Saint' draws followers; Catholic Church rejects Santa Muerte | Jacksonville News, Sports and Entertainment | jacksonville.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:03 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment