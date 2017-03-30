'Death Saint' draws followers; Catholic Church rejects Santa Muerte | Jacksonville News, Sports and Entertainment | jacksonville.com

To followers, she’s known as the Death Saint, the White Girl, the Skinny One, or just Sister — and a life-transforming answer to their prayers. To the Vatican, though, she’s an irritation seen as leading the faithful astray.

The Roman Catholic Church rejects Santa Muerte, a cloaked female skeleton who carries a scythe, dismissing her followers as drug traffickers or other criminals asking for favors while practicing Satanic rituals.