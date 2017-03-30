Newsvine

North Carolina repeals HB2 'bathroom law' - Business Insider

North Carolina voted to repeal its "bathroom law" on Thursday in a compromise that saw bipartisan support but angered LGBT advocates who say the deal doesn't go far enough to stop discrimination.

The new bill, engineered by North Carolina's Republican leadership and supported by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, passed by 32 to 16 in the state Senate and 70 to 48 in the state House. Cooper announced in a Thursday-afternoon press conference that he had signed it into law.

