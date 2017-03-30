Newsvine

Former White House staffer: amid Mike Flynn immunity request, Donald Trump is considering resigning - Palmer Report

View Original Article: palmerreport.com
Thu Mar 30, 2017
Now that Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser is offering to testify in Trump’s Russia scandal in exchange for immunity, it significantly narrows the path for Trump managing to survive the scandal himself. Flynn is essentially admitting he’s guilty just by asking for immunity, and such a deal will only be granted if Flynn can take down a bigger fish; that fish would be Trump. So it doesn’t come as a total shock to see a credible report tonight that Donald Trump is considering resigning.

