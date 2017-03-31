Agents from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation visited an office belonging to the operator of a casino on the remote U.S. island of Saipan that has attracted attention for its huge revenues, according to a local legislator and residents.
FBI personnel, accompanied by uniformed police officers, arrived Thursday morning at a local office used by Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong-based company that owns the Best Sunshine Live casino, local residents said. They stayed for several hours, with local police blocking access to the building.
FBI Visits Office of Saipan Casino Run by Trump Protege - Bloomberg
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:14 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment