'He Was Duped': Pelosi Suggests Devin Nunes Was a White House Patsy | Mediaite

'He Was Duped': Pelosi Suggests Devin Nunes Was a White House Patsy

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi believes that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes may have been set up as a White House patsy.

During a Friday morning appearance on Today, Pelosi called Nunes “a dupe” for reportedly receiving intelligence about incidental collection of Trump team communications with the help of two White House staffers.

