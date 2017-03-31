'He Was Duped': Pelosi Suggests Devin Nunes Was a White House Patsy | Mediaite

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi believes that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes may have been set up as a White House patsy.
During a Friday morning appearance on Today, Pelosi called Nunes “a dupe” for reportedly receiving intelligence about incidental collection of Trump team communications with the help of two White House staffers.
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:03 AM
