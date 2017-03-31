Three White House officials caught passing intel to Nunes | Daily Mail Online

- House Intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes of California made a secret trip to White House grounds to see classified materials last Tuesday
- He briefed President Trump the following day but took heat for not sharing it with panel Democrats
- Nunes won't reveal his sources - but three White House staffers have been named as having helped him
- White House is refusing to confirm that any of its employees were involved
- But it invited lawmakers leading the intelligence committees to come view materials that may or may not be the same
- Top panel Democrat Adam Schiff says he is 'perplexed' by the events; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the whole ordeal is 'bizarre'
- 'The timing certainly was fortuitous, and probably more than fortuitous,' Schiff told reporters of the White House's sudden invitation
