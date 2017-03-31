Newsvine

In Mexico, a man was cleared of raping a 17-year-old girl because he acted without 'carnal intent' - The Washington Post

For months after he learned in 2015 that his 17-year-old daughter was kidnapped outside a club and raped by some of her former classmates, Javier Fernández said, he refused to go to the police. That's not to say he didn't want justice. It's all the single father wanted for Daphne, his youngest child. “I wanted to kill them all,” he told a New Yorker writer last year. But in Veracruz, Mexico, you don't rely on the police to punish the guilty and protect the innocent. “The last thing the system of justice provides is justice. I just didn’t trust the authorities,” Fernández said. He worried that the police would humiliate his daughter and then delay her case endlessly. “I knew they would fail us,” he said in an interview.

