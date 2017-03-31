Newsvine

Rep. Elijah Cummings Demands Answers To 5 Questions That Will Make Trump's White House Shudder

The ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) sent a letter to Trump administration officials asking when they became aware that their own staff was feeding information House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes. The five questions that Cummings demanded answers to should terrify the White House.

