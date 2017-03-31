Republicans Stunned As Poll Shows Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Crushing Trump In 2020

Both former vice president Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders hold double-digit leads over President Donald Trump in a way too early poll of potential 2020 matchups.

PPP found, “Joe Biden 54/40, Bernie Sanders 52/41, Elizabeth Warren 48/43, Al Franken 46/41, and Cory Booker 45/42 in head to head matchups. Biden (56/33 favorability) and Sanders (53/36) are among the most popular political figures in the country. Voters are more divided on Warren (42/39) and Franken (34/34). Booker is not as well known nationally as the rest of this group yet, coming in at 27/24.”