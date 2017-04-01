Jane Goodall: Public needs to face down Trump's 'absurd' anti-science policies and back researchers

Famed anthropologist Jane Goodall took to Facebook on Friday to push back at the anti-science policies of the Trump administration, calling it disturbing that there are those who “belittle” scientists at their own peril.

With President Donald Trump appointing an EPA secretary who wants to roll back environmental protections — including the Clean Air Act — Goodall encouraged concerned voters to take part in the “March for Science” scheduled for Earth Day — April 22.

“Many scientists have spent years collecting information about the effect of human actions on the climate,” explained Goodall. “There’s no question that the climate is changing, I’ve seen it all over the world. And the fact that people can deny that humans have influenced this change in climate is quite frankly absurd.”

“I really hope that everybody that can, take part in this march,” Goodall explained.”I hope you’ll help by sharing information about it.”