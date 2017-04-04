Fox News confronts another sexual harassment claim as Mercedes pulls ads from 'O'Reilly Factor' - LA Times

Fox News was hit with another sexual harassment claim Monday in what has become a spiraling crisis for the most-watched cable network on television.

On-air contributor Julie Roginsky filed a lawsuit against the network’s former chief executive, Roger Ailes, and its current co-president, Bill Shine, in New York State Supreme Court, saying she was denied opportunities at the channel after refusing to submit to sexual advances made by Ailes.

The new suit comes amid mounting legal challenges facing the 21st Century Fox unit, which has been struggling to put to rest claims that it created a hostile working environment for women.

Fox News was still reeling from a weekend report on $13 million in payouts for sexual harassment complaints made against prime-time star Bill O’Reilly, revelations that prompted at least one major advertiser to reevaluate its commitment to the show.