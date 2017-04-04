The Environmental Protection Agency has rejected a bid by environmental groups to ban a common pesticide used on citrus fruits, apples, cherries, and other crops.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday denied a petition to ban the agricultural pesticide chlorpyrifos, reversing a proposal by the Obama administration to ban all uses of the pesticide on food.
The decision came after a federal court ordered the agency to come to a decision by Friday.
EPA denies petition to ban pesticide despite scientists' conclusion - Business Insider
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Apr 4, 2017 11:24 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment