Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5211 Comments: 74829 Since: Jan 2009

EPA denies petition to ban pesticide despite scientists' conclusion - Business Insider

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Tue Apr 4, 2017 11:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Environmental Protection Agency has rejected a bid by environmental groups to ban a common pesticide used on citrus fruits, apples, cherries, and other crops.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday denied a petition to ban the agricultural pesticide chlorpyrifos, reversing a proposal by the Obama administration to ban all uses of the pesticide on food.

The decision came after a federal court ordered the agency to come to a decision by Friday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor