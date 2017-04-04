FBI Forming Special Unit to Investigate Trump-Russia Ties

The Financial Times reported yesterday that the FBI is planning to form a special task force to manage the the investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence agencies.

According to the report, the FBI will be recalling experts from the field to form a new unit of approximately 20 people to oversee the investigation from Washington, DC and give director James Comey more insight into the investigation than would be possible with each branch office working independently. The new unit is expected to brief Director Comey weekly and Deputy McCabe daily on the investigation.