Jaoquin Castro: Multiple Trump associates 'will probably go to jail' over Russia - Business Insider

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday that he wouldn't be surprised if the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election led to multiple associates of President Donald Trump getting put behind bars.
Castro made the stunning comment after Blitzer asked him whether he has seen any "hard evidence" that Trump associates had worked to collude with Russian government officials in any way.
Seeded on Tue Apr 4, 2017 4:27 PM
