The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.
The move could change the Senate and court for generations. It came Thursday on a procedural motion.
The change is dubbed "the nuclear option." It removes a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Neil Gorsuch. The Senate is expected to confirm the appellate court judge on Friday.
The Latest: Senate votes to 'go nuclear' on high court pick - ABC News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 10:11 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment