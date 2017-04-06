Iceland may become first to require proof of equal pay for women - UPI.com

Iceland is considering a proposal that would make it the first country in the world to require proof from employers that they are paying men and women equally.

Lawmakers in Reykjavik are weighing the legislation, which was introduced Tuesday. It mandates that companies with more than two dozen employees be certified by the Icelandic government that there are no discrepancies in the way they pay women and men for similar work.

If passed, the bill would make the certification requirement retroactive to the beginning of this year.