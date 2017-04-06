There's no such thing as gender equality if you're a woman in politics - UPI.com

In my work as a gender and communications specialist I have met – and in some cases professionally advised – female ministers, legislators, mayors, community leaders and judges across the world, from the Dominican Republic and Honduras to the Netherlands and Sweden.

I'm Argentinean, so the struggles described to me by Latin American female leaders, who confront inter-party resistance and media double standards on a daily basis, are familiar ones. Our region's gender gap is a disheartening 30 percent; Guatemala and Paraguay are among the world's least gender-equal places.

I have been surprised, however, to hear that women in northern Europe – the most gender-equal region in the world – report the same grievances. While researching my latest book on women in power, I interviewed 18 female politicians in Sweden and the Netherlands, certain that their experience in public service would starkly contrast that of their Latin American peers. After all, in those countries, women already occupy 40 percent of political positions – and they didn't need a quota system to do it. Only in a gender-equal paradise could that happen, right?

Sadly not.