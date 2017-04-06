Chinese villagers are willing to pay as much as $26,000 for female corpses they can bury with dead unmarried male relatives.
The practice of "ghost marriages," where Chinese pay their respects to the deceased with a gift of a "bride" in the afterlife, persists in rural areas despite the exorbitant costs to families.
Illegal trade in 'corpse brides' surges in China - UPI.com
