Netflix Drama '13 Reasons Why' Mostly Avoids Exploitation of Dead Girls | Variety

Television loves teenage girls. Especially when they’re dead.

Innumerable series — from garden-variety procedurals to prestige fare like “The Killing” and “True Detective” — kick off their initial storylines with the death of a young woman. The new Netflix drama “13 Reasons Why” aligns with this dead-girl TV tradition: It’s about Hannah Baker, a young woman whose suicide provides the starting point of the season.

It’s easy to be wary of such premises. Why does TV so often seem to be more interested in dead women than live ones? Why do so many stories about young women on TV revolve around assault, fear, disappointment, and death? These are ongoing conversations that certainly need to continue.