The U.S. military has launched more than 50 missiles aimed at Syria, NBC News reported.
A U.S. military official told NBC that 59 tomahawks had been fired, which hit an airfield near Homs.
The missiles hit aircraft and infrastructure including the runway, NBC reported. There is no word on casualties yet, but no people were targeted, the official told NBC.
US military has launched more than 50 missiles aimed at Syria: NBC News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 6:29 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment