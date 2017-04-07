The Latest: US probes possible Russian role in Syria attack

Senior military officials say the U.S. is looking into whether Russia participated in Syria's chemical weapons attack earlier this week.
The officials say Russia has failed to control the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons.
