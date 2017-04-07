Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5227 Comments: 74978 Since: Jan 2009

Women are charged more for car repairs than men, but there are ways to save | KATU

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: katu.com
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 8:17 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 A study made by the Journal of Marketing Research found that women were charged about $25 more than men for car repairs by auto body shops if they told the shops they knew nothing about car repairs.

“Clearly, in this experiment there was some gender bias going on in that the auto body or repair shops probably felt that women didn't know as much about cars as men did,” said Derek Wing of Pemco Insurance.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor