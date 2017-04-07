Women are charged more for car repairs than men, but there are ways to save | KATU

A study made by the Journal of Marketing Research found that women were charged about $25 more than men for car repairs by auto body shops if they told the shops they knew nothing about car repairs.
“Clearly, in this experiment there was some gender bias going on in that the auto body or repair shops probably felt that women didn't know as much about cars as men did,” said Derek Wing of Pemco Insurance.
