Ivanka Trump won't save us. This week proved that was a fantasy | Lucia Graves | Opinion | The Guardian

o sooner had Donald Trump been elected president than talk of his daughter Ivanka as the great liberal hope began. In recent months this kind of thinly veiled desperation, has spanned any number of areas, from women’s health and gay rights, to climate change. With Ivanka formally joining the White House as an official government employee, it’s time we saw the Ivanka-as-mitigator narrative for what it is: a fiction.

The move, first reported by the New York Times, is broadly seen as an effort to quell criticism that Ivanka’s informal advisory role put her odds with federal ethics standards. But in a statement to the Times, a Trump spokeswoman emphasized something else – specifically that Ivanka’s new position “affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously”.