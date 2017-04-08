Late-Night Hosts Skewer Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad | Variety

The Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner that sparked controversy across social media earlier this week before being pulled provided abundant fuel for late-night hosts.

Stephen Colbert walked his audience through the ad, which begins with a large crowd of young people protesting in what Colbert jokes to be “Newport Rhode Island.” Colbert went on to ridicule what the ad really seems to be about: “So far we don’t know what has caused all of America’s hot extras to take the streets. I’m guessing it’s a protest for Attractive Lives Matter.”