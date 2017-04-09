Fox's HR training videos have an unlikely new star as an example of unacceptable workplace behavior

Donald Trump’s “locker room talk” is a focal point of 21 Century Fox's human resources seminars. From the Hollywood Reporter:

The seminars — a series of routine workshops at multiple divisions at Fox, the most recent one taking place Tuesday on the studio lot in Los Angeles — are led by a human resources executive with a focus on preventing harassment, discrimination and retaliation in the workplace. One attendee, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells The Hollywood Reporter that toward the end of the 1-hour seminar Tuesday, a photo appeared on the big-screen (seminars are presented inside a movie theater on the lot) featuring Trump, Billy Bush and actress Arianne Zucker from the 2005 Access Hollywood tape. Just before meeting Zucker, Trump bragged to Bush about grabbing women "by the pussy" and, in reference to Zucker, said, “I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them.”

During a five-minute portion of the Fox presentation, "They went through the scenario of the tape, why it was harassment and why it's something you should report," says the employee. "There was an audible gasp in the room, like, 'Can you believe this is happening?' Trump was defended on Fox News after that tape came out.... Someone joked about getting fired for harassment and wondering if the defense could be, 'We were only told a behavior was bad once in a seminar,' but Fox News said it was 'just locker room talk' over and over again." Several Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, defended Trump in the wake of the release of the tape. And Fox News' CEO Roger Ailes was forced to resign last summer amid allegations by anchor Gretchen Carlson and others that he engaged in a pattern of workplace harassment.