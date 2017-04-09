Every fairy tale is always riddled with definitions of a beautiful kingdom full of fairy tale villages ruled over by a benevolent King or evil Queen. A place where Cinderella and Belle lived quietly, in quaint little cottages hoping that someday their prince would come.
A hamlet where Hansel & Gretel lived peacefully till there wicked stepmother cast them out into the nearby woods. Well we have managed to compile a list of real –life fairytale villages that are not make-believe.
15 Fairy Tale Cities That Actually Exists In Real Life - StumbleUpon
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 1:42 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment