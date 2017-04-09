Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5235 Comments: 75063 Since: Jan 2009

15 Fairy Tale Cities That Actually Exists In Real Life - StumbleUpon

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: stumbleupon.com
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 1:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Every fairy tale is always riddled with definitions of a beautiful kingdom full of fairy tale villages ruled over by a benevolent King or evil Queen. A place where Cinderella and Belle lived quietly, in quaint little cottages hoping that someday their prince would come. 

A hamlet where Hansel & Gretel lived peacefully till there wicked stepmother cast them out into the nearby woods. Well we have managed to compile a list of real –life fairytale villages that are not make-believe.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor