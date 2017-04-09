Vulgar misogyny didn't harm Donald Trump – it helped him | Viv Groskop | Opinion | The Guardian

ntil very recently no one in public life would have felt comfortable talking openly about pussy. And yet what a difference half a year makes. Thanks to the efforts of one man who in so many ways appears to be a fictional character but sadly is not, pussy has become not only common usage but part of everyday international dialogue. It’s six months ago this week that the Hollywood Access tape featuring Donald Trump’s boast was unleashed upon the world: “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” In the 26 weeks since, pussy has travelled from the locker room to the global stage. What a triumph. “Pussy” has been said in front of the prime minister on the BBC. Pussy has been debated in the House of Commons.