Sexist 'Fox & Friends' segment has men watching female host, guest do some spring cleaning

View Original Article: mic.com
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 11:57 AM
Fox News is currently the subject of intense scrutiny, thanks to numerous reports of rampant sexual harassment directed at female employees. One might think such scrutiny would make the network more sensitive to sexism in its content, but Saturday's spring-cleaning segment on Fox & Friends  suggests otherwise.

Male host Clayton Morris introduced the segment from offstage, promising "tips to make your spring cleaning a breeze." Onstage, Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman and guest Anna De Souza smiled as they cleaned a mock bedroom set, while the song "Yakety Yak" played in the background.

