The closest most of us ever get to feeling like we're in a coven of witches is when our menstrual cycles seem to sync up with our friends'. The perceived phenomenon even has a scientific name: menstrual synchrony.
The term was coined by Martha McClintock, the Harvard scientist who published a study in 1971 on whether women living together in dormitories affected their menstrual cycles. Since then, scientists have had a hard time replicating the results from McClintock's pioneering research.
Now a new study has debunked the idea that women's periods synchronize altogether, putting an end to our illusions about our collective menstrual sorcery.
A new study says period syncing isn't real — even though most women swear it is
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 1:27 PM
