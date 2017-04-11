When it comes to sexual assault, we deserve more than awareness

Over 300,000 Americans over the age of 11 will likely be sexually assaulted this year. If we experienced kidnappings at that rate, we wouldn't just raise awareness — we'd be darn sure we were doing something to stop the epidemic.

And yet it’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month once again. It's a grim annual ritual featuring a lot of posters and press releases with the goal of raising awareness. A proclamation was even made by PresidentDonald Trump — the same guy who brags about grabbing women by the "pussy" and who is currently being sued by a woman who claimed he assaulted her, one of at least a dozen women who have made similar claims, including his first wife, Ivana.

That Trump had no problem blithely calling for more awareness of sexual assault should tell us all we need to know about how toothless awareness is as an objective. Nearly everyone is aware of sexual assault; most people agree it's bad. It's the moment after awareness that needs our attention.